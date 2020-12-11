Huami (NYSE:HMI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huami from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE HMI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Huami has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $747.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huami by 96.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huami by 54.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huami by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

