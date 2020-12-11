H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,065.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.96 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

