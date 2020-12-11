HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HP were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,212. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

