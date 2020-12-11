Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOFT shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.