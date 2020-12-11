Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Home Bistro stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Home Bistro has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

