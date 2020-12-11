Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Heska by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heska by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

