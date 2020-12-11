Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

