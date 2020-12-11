Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.70

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.63) on Friday. Henderson European Focus Trust has a one year low of GBX 860.72 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.98.

About Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

