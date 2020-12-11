HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.69.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.03, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

