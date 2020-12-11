HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.69.

HQY opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.03, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

