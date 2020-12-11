Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 9,500 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $353,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

