Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO)’s (HWX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. The firm has a market cap of C$446.65 million and a P/E ratio of -28.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.38.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

