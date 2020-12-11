Head-To-Head Survey: RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) vs. NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

This is a summary of current recommendations for RadView Software and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 3 7 0 2.70

NICE has a consensus target price of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than RadView Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadView Software and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NICE $1.57 billion 9.62 $185.90 million $4.35 55.80

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Summary

NICE beats RadView Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company's WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

