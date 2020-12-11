Head to Head Survey: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.38 $353.81 million $6.55 18.35 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.54 $39.19 million $1.60 18.44

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 4 0 2.57 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 1 2.56

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $128.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

