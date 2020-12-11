Head to Head Review: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

56.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 2.51 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 10.33% 7.49% 3.97%

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.