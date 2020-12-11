Head-To-Head Comparison: (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) & RPC (NYSE:RES)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for (WGRP) and RPC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 3 3 1 0 1.71

RPC has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential downside of 18.81%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than (WGRP).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (WGRP) and RPC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A RPC $1.22 billion 0.68 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -32.33

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than (WGRP).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A RPC -32.25% -8.40% -6.62%

Summary

RPC beats (WGRP) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

