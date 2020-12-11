Head to Head Comparison: Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) vs. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callaway Golf has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.0% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Metals and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Callaway Golf 0 0 10 0 3.00

Callaway Golf has a consensus target price of $23.41, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf -7.57% 9.87% 3.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Metals and Callaway Golf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.70 billion 1.27 $79.41 million $1.10 20.77

Callaway Golf has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Western Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Metals Company Profile

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, hats, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand name. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, including backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, such as jackets, and trousers and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, on-line retailers, mail order stores, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. It also offers pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and OGIO and TravisMathew products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

