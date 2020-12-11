HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

