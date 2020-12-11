Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.