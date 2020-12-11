Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.
HSC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
