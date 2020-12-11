Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.