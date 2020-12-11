Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. UBS Group increased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Groupon stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Groupon by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

