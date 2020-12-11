Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Thomas H. Mcmahon Sells 24,727 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GO opened at $37.67 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 312.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

