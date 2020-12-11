GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $20.34. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 14,088 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on GP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,735.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $225,950 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

