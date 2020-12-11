GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $20.34. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 15,012 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $365.40 million and a P/E ratio of -382.60.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.