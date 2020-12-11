Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Insider Sells C$1,330,000.00 in Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$95,000.

Christopher Merrill Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total transaction of C$287,591.55.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1,608.26. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$45.80.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.