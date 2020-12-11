Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBR. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

GBR stock opened at C$16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$863.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.77. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

