Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,525 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 4.93% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 257,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

GREK stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $30.94.

