Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

NYSE GSL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.