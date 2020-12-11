GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,419.60 ($18.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £71.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.01.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have bought 3,240,767 shares of company stock worth $4,375,037,655 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

