Glaukos Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

GKOS stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glaukos by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Glaukos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.