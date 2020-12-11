Glaukos Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.47) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.