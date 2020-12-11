Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

