General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

