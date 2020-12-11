Gary Michael Marvel Sells 2,318 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22.

NYSE CAT opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

