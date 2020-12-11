Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Garmin by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.