G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,227 shares of company stock worth $287,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 141,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,527,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

