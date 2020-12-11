FY2020 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Raised by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

