FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.