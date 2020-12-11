FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Raised by Analyst

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.49.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.39.

TSE:OSB opened at C$55.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

