FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Boosted by Analyst

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Norbord by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

