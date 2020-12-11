FY2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Increased by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPX. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

