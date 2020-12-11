FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

CFP opened at C$22.25 on Friday. Canfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

