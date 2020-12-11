FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Reduced by Analyst

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.34 million, a P/E ratio of -592.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

