FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$523.99 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

BYD opened at C$220.39 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

