FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increased by Analyst

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $31.45 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

