FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

