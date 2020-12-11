FY2020 Earnings Estimate for GeneNews Ltd. (TSE:SZL) Issued By Clarus Securities

GeneNews Ltd. (TSE:SZL) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for GeneNews in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for GeneNews’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

GeneNews (TSE:SZL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 million.

