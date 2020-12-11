Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.21

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $1.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,746.91 or 1.00416555 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,563,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,993,653 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

