Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.05.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

