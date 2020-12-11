Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,222 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

